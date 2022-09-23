2nd quarter taxable sales in North Dakota up over 2021 despite inflationary pressures

North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the second quarter of this year were up 11.5% compared to the same time period in 2021.

Taxable sales and purchases for April, May, and June of 2022 were $5.9 billion -- what Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus called a "strong" year-over-year increase.

“This is the fifth consecutive quarter that North Dakota has seen double-digit growth in taxable sales and purchases," he said in a statement. "This growth shows that the state’s economy has been consistently growing since the second quarter of 2021.”

Thirteen of the 15 major industry sectors reported taxable sales and purchases increases when compared to the second quarter of 2021. The mining and oil extraction sector increased by $38%, to $132.6 million, and the wholesale trade sector rose by $329 million, or 30%.

“While inflationary pressure and a higher cost of goods is present, the strength of North Dakota’s well-rounded economy is prevalent with the majority of industries reporting growth,” Kroshus said. “The mining and oil extraction sector and wholesale trade sector have also experienced double-digit growth each quarter since the second quarter of 2021.”

Bismarck saw a decline in taxable sales of 2%, but the other large cities in North Dakota saw increases: Grand Forks, 0.6%; Fargo, 1.7%; and Minot, 5.5%.

The oil patch communities of Stanley and Tioga had the biggest year-over-year increases in the state, of 46.3% and 68.5%, respectively. Mandan had an increase of 6.8%.

Grant County had the biggest increase among counties, at 37.7%. Burleigh County saw a drop of 2.1%, and Morton County an increase of 7%.

The complete report is at www.tax.nd.gov/data.