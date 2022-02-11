2nd electronic land posting period opens for North Dakota landowners

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department has opened a second round for landowners to electronically post private land around the state.

The posting enrollment period is Feb. 1 to July 1. The electronic posting will be in effect from Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

Land electronically posted last year will remain so through July 31, 2022.

More information is at gf.nd.gov/hunting/posting-land.

Landowners may still physically post signs.

Thousands of landowners last year posted nearly 4 million acres of private land electronically through the first system of its kind in the nation.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law for electronic posting that also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only.

The public is able to see the electronically posted land through digital and print maps, at gf.nd.gov/hunting/private-lands#id-posted.

