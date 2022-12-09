25-year-old man dies in farm accident near Flasher

A 25-year-old man died Nov. 28 in a farm accident west of Flasher, according to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Hintz fell into a feed truck while he was feeding cattle, authorities said. A family member found him around 9 p.m., Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said.
Flasher Ambulance, the Flasher Fire Department and the Mandan Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene.
TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
Crime and Courts Reporter
