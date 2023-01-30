2022 airline boardings in North Dakota surpass 1M as pandemic recovery continues

Boardings at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in 2022 surpassed more than 1 million for the first time in three years.

The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 1,028,159 passenger boardings last year, up 16% from 2021 and 80% higher than in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit and boardings plummeted to a record low in April of that year, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

The rebound above 1 million last year came despite record-breaking blizzards in November and December that resulted in numerous canceled flights. Staffing shortages were a concern for the industry throughout the year.

“This past year was one of significant challenges for the aviation industry as it worked to accommodate a large recovery in passenger demand while simultaneously experiencing significant workforce shortages,” Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said in a statement. “Amongst these challenges, North Dakota’s airline passenger demand is within reach of a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels."

The growth in passenger demand in 2022 also "bolsters the justification for airlines to look to add more flights, destinations and seat capacity to North Dakota’s airports," the commission said.

Travelers in North Dakota can catch direct flights to 10 major cities: Minneapolis, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

All eight North Dakota airports saw increases in boardings last year compared to 2021. Bismarck's rise was 13.3%, Dickinson's 24.4% and Williston's 42.7%. The increase at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was 14.1%.

The bad weather late in the year impacted December boardings. Bismarck saw an increase of 3.2% over December 2021, and Williston had a rise of 3.6%. But Dickinson saw a 26% drop. None of the eight airports had an increase over pre-pandemic December 2019.

Mott grant

The Mott Municipal Airport Authority is getting $350,000 from the federal government for a terminal reconstruction project.

The money is through the Federal Aviation Administration, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.