2021 drought has big impact on North Dakota pheasants; wet spring might help brood rearing

Devastating drought last summer appears to have had a severe impact on North Dakota pheasants, but this year's wet spring might offer hope.

The number of roosters heard crowing during the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s spring pheasant crowing count survey was down 22% statewide from last year.

That almost matches the annual pheasant brood survey late last summer, during which participants observed 23% fewer birds than they had the previous year.

“The decrease (this spring) came as no surprise,” Upland Game Management Biologist R.J. Gross said, attributing it to "lingering effects from the drought of 2021.”

Pheasant hunters spend tens of millions of dollars annually on travel, food, lodging and other expenses, according to data from North Dakota Tourism. Most of the activity is in the southwestern part of the state, which has prime pheasant habitat.

The spring count showed 14.1 crows per stop in that region, down from 18.4 in 2021. There were 13.7 crows per stop in the northwest, down from 14.3 the previous year, and 9.7 crows per stop in the southeast, down from 14.5. The northeast is not a primary region for pheasants.

Observers drive specified 20-mile routes each year, stopping at predetermined intervals and counting the number of pheasant roosters heard crowing over a two-minute period. The numbers are compared to data from previous years. The survey aims to show trends rather than specific population counts.

North Dakota has emerged from drought in recent months due to excessive moisture during the spring. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows no areas of the state in any form of drought. Last year at this time, all of North Dakota was in some form of drought, with nearly two-thirds of the state in the extreme or exceptional categories, the two worst.

“Current conditions are improving across the state with adequate moisture this spring. These conditions should foster insect hatches, which would provide forage to chicks for brood rearing,” Gross said. “Pheasant chicks hatch from early June through late July. Much of nesting success will depend on the weather, and we will more accurately assess pheasant production during our late-summer roadside counts, which begin at the end of July.”

This year's pheasant hunting regular season opens Oct. 8. The youth season opens a week earlier.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.