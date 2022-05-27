2 tons of fertilizer spill into Heart River; no major environmental impacts expected

A vehicle incident caused 4,000 pounds of fertilizer to spill into the Heart River southeast of Glen Ullin on May 17, according to state environmental officials.

The incident does not appear to pose an immediate threat to drinking water or aquatic life, as recent rainfall and snowfall mean the water level in the river is high and will dilute the 2 tons of fertilizer, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

South Dakota-based Agtegra Cooperative reported the spill to the state. The incident occurred in Grant County about 18 miles southeast of Glen Ullin.

The vehicle attempted to navigate a low-water crossing, and its trailer slipped off the edge of the road and flipped over, according to County Emergency Manager Patrick Diehl. The vehicle has since been removed from the river, he said. No one was injured.

Suess said urea, the type of fertilizer that spilled, contains a lot of nitrogen, which could pose a hazard if it were to get into drinking water. But the Heart River is not a drinking water source, he said. The nearest is at Linton along the Missouri River, south of where the Heart empties into the Missouri near Mandan. By the time the water reaches the Linton intake, the concentration of fertilizer in it would be significantly diluted, Suess said.

Fertilizer can trigger algae blooms in the summer, but Suess does not think that is likely given the high water level.

State officials are inspecting the site and taking water samples.

