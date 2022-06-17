2 Mandan-area residents unseat legislative incumbents in GOP primaries

Two Mandan-area residents unseated incumbents Tuesday night in Republican legislative primaries.

Dairy farmer Dawson Holle, of Mandan, received the second-highest number of votes in the District 31 GOP House race. Holle and Rep. Karen Rohr each had about 34% of the votes while incumbent Rep. Jim Schmidt had 32% in complete but unofficial results.

District 31 encompasses southern Morton County, the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, and Grant and eastern Hettinger counties. The reservation shares geography with Sioux County.

Democrat Mike Faith, a former Standing Rock Sioux tribal chairman, also is running for House in District 31. He ran unopposed in the primary Tuesday night.

Sen. Donald Schaible, R-Mott, ran unopposed in the GOP primary Tuesday. The Democrats did not have a District 31 Senate candidate.

Meanwhile, Mandan-area businessman Keith Boehm defeated incumbent Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, 53% to 47%, in the hotly contested District 33 GOP legislative primaries.

Unruh Bell raised more than $120,000 for her reelection bid, far more than the average legislative candidate. Boehm won the GOP endorsement over her in February.

The district encompasses Mercer and Oliver counties and parts of McLean and Morton counties, the heart of North Dakota's coal country.

In the District 33 House race, challenger Anna Novak and incumbent Rep. Bill Tveit moved on to the November general election, with 25% and 24% of the vote, respectively.

Incumbent Rep. Jeff Delzer came in third, with 22%, followed by Mark Pierce with 22% and Andy Zachmeier with 8%.

Democrats did not have any candidates for District 33.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

