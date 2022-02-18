2 drug busts in Mandan net thousands of pills, thousands in cash

Three people are in custody after police executed search warrants at two Mandan residences and confiscated more than 5,000 illegal pills and thousands of dollars in cash.

Two people were arrested after police allegedly found 5,000 fentanyl pills, two handguns and more than $40,000 in cash in a Collins Avenue apartment. In a separate case, a man in possession of more than 40 pills in a First Street Northeast residence told police he'd sold 2,000 of them in the past several months.

David Jeffrie, 29, and Hashannah Sawyer, 25, are charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, according to court records. They face the possibility of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Jeffrie and Sawyer were at the Collins Avenue apartment Feb. 8 when police executed a search warrant, according to an affidavit. Nearly $1,400 cash and about 1,000 of the pills were in a Tupperware container in a shoe rack, another 4,000 pills were found in the framework of a bed, and police also found $38,000 in a safe, the affidavit states.

Officers said they found a single-shot .22-caliber handgun and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in a dresser drawer. The .22 had a round in the chamber and the hammer was cocked, police said.

Jeffrie was in custody pending $100,000 bail. Sawyer’s bail was set at $50,000.

Police arrested Maurice Collins, 21, after finding 44 fentanyl pills in his First Street Northeast residence, according to a separate affidavit. Collins told police he made $25 from the sale of each pill, which he sold for profit and to pay off a drug debt, the affidavit states. He's charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and is in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail. A conviction could send him to prison for 20 years.

All three made their initial court appearances Feb. 9. Attorneys aren't listed for them in court documents.

