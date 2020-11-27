1st 'Operation Prairie Dog' infrastructure grants set to go to North Dakota cities

Timing of the first distribution was uncertain due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on oil tax revenue, which the state collects monthly.

"We were pleasantly surprised to see that that had moved ahead faster than we had anticipated," State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said.

The next fund in "Operation Prairie Dog" is the County & Township Infrastructure Fund, capped at $29.9 million. It's unclear when it might fill for distribution. Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who sponsored the bill, said projections have the county fund filling by the end of the state's 2019-21 budget cycle, on June 30.

"That all depends on current (oil) production and on price," Nathe said.

Some state lawmakers are looking at potential tweaks and cleanup language to the "Operation Prairie Dog" formula to be proposed in the 2021 Legislature, but there is yet no specific legislation, he said.

Mandan plans to use its payment for several road projects.

"It takes a lot of burden off of the taxpayers," Mayor Tim Helbling said. "What we're planning on doing with the majority of it is buying down each street project by 20%, otherwise we wouldn't be able to do it. We'd have to pass 100% of the special assessment costs along. ... It's a huge deal for us."