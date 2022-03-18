$16M in infrastructure projects outlined for North Dakota state parks

North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department has outlined a raft of infrastructure projects to tackle over the next three years, using nearly $16 million of federal coronavirus aid.

The Legislature last year budgeted $17.9 million of the state's federal American Rescue Plan money for state parks' deferred maintenance and capital projects, amid soaring visitation at parks during the coronavirus pandemic.

North Dakota's state parks had a consecutive record year for camping nights in 2021: nearly 95,000 nights at campsites and cabins.

The parks have a $74 million backlog of deferred maintenance, comprising roadways, buildings and shorelines.

The project list includes nearly $4.6 million of work to bid this year. The bid year does not necessarily indicate that is when construction will take place. But some projects are slated for this summer, such as utility projects.

Parks and Recreation is still waiting on more engineering information and bids to return and is considering inflation in prioritizing projects, spokeswoman Kristin Byram said.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, south of Mandan, has $440,000 of projects set for bid this year, including general maintenance, campground electrical upgrades and an accessible sidewalk to connect all of Cavalry Square's structures.

Projects to bid next year at the park -- North Dakota's oldest -- include $260,000 for work on earth lodges at its On-a-Slant Village and $800,000 for a water system upgrade.

Park Manager Erik Dietrich said the water upgrade will add capacity for the busy park, and the electrical upgrade will keep up with bigger campers' systems.

Cross Ranch State Park, near Washburn, has $175,000 of projects to bid this year, including work on the Art Link Cabin and general maintenance.

The two biggest projects to bid in 2022 are $800,000 for a maintenance shop and seasonal housing at Sully Creek State Park near Medora, and $728,000 to upgrade electrical panels and water hydrants in two campgrounds at Grahams Island State Park on Devils Lake.

Sully Creek State Park is set for more than $1.5 million of projects to be bid this year -- the most of any park -- including $400,000 for construction of a park manager's house and $300,000 for site preparations for future buildings.

All of the parks are set for $100,000 in general maintenance, with most of the work this year.

The project list leaves nearly $2 million unspent. The federal aid must be put to a purpose by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

"We do have a list of projects for the additional money, but we are holding to see what inflation does to the projects we have already bid out" last fall, Byram said.

"Additionally, we are always looking for additional funding sources for our projects, such as grant opportunities, which allows us to complete more projects on our list and best utilize the resources we have been given," she said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

