16-year-old Mandan youth charged as an adult in Bismarck homicide; pleads not guilty

A 16-year-old Mandan boy is charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of a South Dakota man and the related shooting of another person in Bismarck.

Jesse Taylor Jr. is charged in South Central District Court with murder in the death of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin, South Dakota, court records show. An aggravated assault charge stems from allegations that he shot another person. The person is identified only by initials.

Taylor faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the murder charge. He appeared briefly in court last Friday via a video link and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Judge Douglas Bahr set bail at $250,000 cash. It wasn’t immediately clear where Taylor was being held.

Defense attorney Justin Balzer declined comment to the Tribune outside the courtroom.

Bismarck police on Sept. 23 responded to a report that a person had been shot in the chest at Motel 6. Thunder Shield was unresponsive and witnesses were performing CPR when police arrived. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Taylor and Thunder Shield knew each other, police said. Taylor allegedly fled and was arrested in Warren, Minnesota, that evening.

A judicial referee in moving the charges from juvenile jurisdiction to adult court noted Taylor had a limited juvenile history but didn’t comply with probation and admitted to committing other offenses while on probation. He has pending juvenile petitions for carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon in a vehicle; for months he couldn’t be located to face those charges, the document states.