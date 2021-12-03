15 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; booster shots urged due to omicron

Booster shots

The CDC on Monday recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all adults, after previously recommending them only for people 50 years and older and those living in a long-term care setting such as a nursing home.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tied the new guidance to the emergence of omicron, which has caused alarm around the globe in recent days. Scientists are still learning how quickly it might spread and how effective vaccines might be against it.

Booster shots are recommended six months after an adult completes the initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine two-shot series, or two months after the initial dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi in a statement Tuesday encouraged North Dakotans to "get vaccinated as soon as possible," and to take other preventive measures such as masking indoors.

The state's vaccine dashboard indicates that close to 15% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but it does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a booster dose.

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and have already received an additional vaccine dose should get a booster dose at least six months after their third dose, according to Jenny Galbraith, COVID vaccine manager for the Health Department's Division of Disease Control.

"So in short, these individuals are recommended to receive four doses of COVID-19 vaccine in total," she told the Tribune.

More information

The vaccine dashboard shows 57.1% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 9.5% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group just recently got underway, and fewer than 1% of those children are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Logan, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.