$12.5 million effort aims to boost grasslands, wildlife, climate

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is helping fund a $12.5 million effort to boost grassland habitat throughout the Northern Great Plains.

Program goals include putting about 62,000 acres of land under conservation easements, restoring 70,000 acres of wildlife habitat, removing or improving 44 miles of fencing to wildlife-friendly specifications, and conserving 31 greater sage grouse leks, or breeding grounds. Sage grouse, pronghorn and mule deer are among wildlife species in North Dakota expected to benefit.

“In addition to enhancing and conserving wildlife habitat for species such as the black-footed ferret and greater sage grouse, these projects also address climate resiliency and maintain healthy rural economies in partnership with tribal and ranching communities,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of the foundation that was chartered by Congress in 1984.

The foundation is awarding 18 grants totaling $5.8 million that will generate $6.7 million in matching contributions.

The North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition is getting $350,000 to improve livestock management practices on more than 50,000 acres to boost grasslands habitat. The North Dakota Natural Resources Trust is getting $500,000 to improve or restore more than 35,000 acres of rangeland habitat.

Ducks Unlimited is getting $297,000 to support efforts to improve the capacity of 10,000 acres in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming to sequester climate-warming carbon.

The Mule Deer Foundation has been awarded a $270,000 grant to hire a habitat partnership coordinator in the Dakota Grasslands region. The goal is conservation projects to restore habitat for mule deer, sage grouse, pronghorn and other wildlife in western North Dakota, eastern Montana, northwestern South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.

“The Dakota Grasslands habitat partnership coordinator will be our first conservation staff person with an emphasis on the eastern range of mule deer, which is dominated by private land with intermixed federal and state lands," Mule Deer Foundation Conservation Director Steve Belinda said.

The new full-time staff position will work with the federal Bureau of Land Management; North Dakota Game and Fish Department; South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; and Wyoming Game and Fish, as well as industry and conservation partners.

Mule Deer Foundation chapters and partners have organized volunteer workdays to improve habitat in the Dakotas for years, according to Marshall Johnson, who serves as the foundation's director of field operations and leads the group's efforts in the Dakotas. The habitat partnership coordinator will boost those efforts, he said.

"This will benefit mule deer but also hundreds of other species that depend on our native grasslands,” he said.

More information on the Northern Great Plains Program is at https://bit.ly/3ybhOiV. Full details of the 18 grants are at https://bit.ly/39JYFvb.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0