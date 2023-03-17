Officials in Mandan are seeking volunteers to pick up litter around the city next month.

The City of Mandan Community Beautification Committee has scheduled the 10th annual Mandan Litter Cleanup Day for Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Businesses, civic organizations and youth groups are encouraged to take a route. Signup is at cityofmandan.com/littercleanupday until April 18.

Volunteers will be preassigned areas and notified the day before of designated meet-up locations. They're asked to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and to bring protective gloves and bug spray.

Route leaders will pick up supplies for volunteers on cleanup day from 8-9 a.m. at the city grounds maintenance building at 1600 Mandan Ave. NE. Volunteers will be served lunch at Dykshoorn Park following the work, and they also will have a chance to win prizes.

Updates will be posted to City of Mandan and “Keep Mandan Beautiful” Facebook pages. Questions can be directed to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or 701-667-3478.