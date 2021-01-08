$100,000 bond set for Mandan man charged with attempted murder

The suspect in a New Year's Day morning shooting in Mandan is in custody pending $100,000 cash bail, court documents show.

Terry Peltier, 28, is accused of shooting Alex Steele, 28, about 4 a.m. after an argument between the two escalated into a fight, police say. Steele suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen and an exit wound to his right lower hip.

Peltier is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment felonies, court documents show. He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. No attorney is listed for him in court records.

