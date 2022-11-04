10 races contested for North Dakota county newspapers

Voters in 10 North Dakota counties will be deciding contested races for official county newspaper in the Nov. 8 general election.

Those races are in Barnes, Dunn, McHenry, McIntosh, McLean, Mercer, Mountrail, Slope, Traill and Ward counties.

Two counties -- Dunn and Slope -- have no newspapers, so papers in neighboring counties are competing. The Killdeer-based Dunn County Herald closed in 2019; the neighboring Beulah Beacon took over as the county's official newspaper.

With the title of official newspaper comes revenue to print a county's legal notices, including meeting proceedings. For example, Ward County last year spent about $12,000 on publications, according to Auditor/Treasurer Marisa Haman.

The term of official status is for four years, beginning the first Monday in January.

The Bismarck Tribune and the Mandan News are running unopposed for official newspaper in Burleigh County and Morton County, respectively.