New commissioners, judge, senator for Morton County area

Morton County has three new commissioners and a new judge, while the Mandan area has a new state senator after Tuesday's general election.
Nathan Boehm, Ron Leingang and Raymond S. Morrell will fill open seats on the county commission. Boehm got 26% of the vote, Leingang 23% and Morrell 20%. They defeated Tom Peters (17%) and Wayne Papke (14%).
Leingang was the only incumbent. Both Cody Schulz and Bruce Strinden decided not to seek another term on the commission. The remaining two seats were not up for election. Members serve four-year terms.
Mandan-area voters elected a new District 34 senator, Republican Doug Larsen, who bested Democrat Adam Michal 73% to 27% for the seat left open by retiring Sen. Dwight Cook, R-Mandan.
Larsen said he is happy to have won and to see other GOP wins in the Senate, but that his priorities remain the same regardless of how many seats Republicans control. He pointed to challenges including the coronavirus pandemic, how to balance the state's next two-year budget and how to use the $7.4 billion Legacy Fund oil tax savings.
North Dakota Board of Medicine Executive Secretary Bonnie Storbakken will be the newest judge in the South Central Judicial District, after defeating Assistant Burleigh County State's Attorney Scott Miller with 61% of the vote. She'll fill the seat held by Judge Thomas Schneider, who didn't seek reelection after serving behind the bench since the 1980s.
Storbakken served as a policy adviser to former North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple and before that was commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Human Rights. The judgeship race was her first attempt at elected office.
“I’m just humbled when I look at the numbers and the amount of people who marked the bubble next to my name,” she said.
Miller declined comment.
