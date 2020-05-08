NDSU, SDSU Extension Services offering cattle mineral program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cattle Mineral Program

Proper mineral nutrition is vital for optimal cattle reproductive performance, milk production and a strong immune system. The mineral content of forages across an individual ranch or even within a pasture can vary based on plant species, stage of maturity, soil characteristics, precipitation and other factors. Providing appropriate mineral supplements is further complicated by changing cattle requirements due to their stage and level of production, and the potential for interactions among minerals and other nutrients that may impact availability within the animal.

A large number and variety of commercial mineral products are available. Most are formulated for a certain stage of production or time of year. The costs vary widely from $20 to $50 per cow per year. “However, mineral supplementation can be a confusing and complex issue,” says Janna Block, Extension livestock systems specialist at North Dakota State University’s Hettinger Research Extension Center. “For example, supplementation is complicated by factors such as interactions among certain minerals that can affect requirements and the ability of the animal to utilize available minerals.”