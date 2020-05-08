NDSU, SDSU Extension Services offering cattle mineral program

Cattle Mineral Program
Proper mineral nutrition is vital for optimal cattle reproductive performance, milk production and a strong immune system. The mineral content of forages across an individual ranch or even within a pasture can vary based on plant species, stage of maturity, soil characteristics, precipitation and other factors. Providing appropriate mineral supplements is further complicated by changing cattle requirements due to their stage and level of production, and the potential for interactions among minerals and other nutrients that may impact availability within the animal.
A large number and variety of commercial mineral products are available. Most are formulated for a certain stage of production or time of year. The costs vary widely from $20 to $50 per cow per year. “However, mineral supplementation can be a confusing and complex issue,” says Janna Block, Extension livestock systems specialist at North Dakota State University’s Hettinger Research Extension Center. “For example, supplementation is complicated by factors such as interactions among certain minerals that can affect requirements and the ability of the animal to utilize available minerals.”
As a result, NDSU and SDSU Extension has put together an educational program focused on beef cattle mineral nutrition to help assist producers in developing effective and cost-efficient mineral programs based on individual production situations. The program includes workshops, ranch visits, forage and water analysis and individual follow up consultations. This year the first workshop, will consist of four live webinars available for producers. Topics include diagnostics of mineral issues, mineral program options and basic mineral nutrition, reading mineral tags and monitoring consumption and how animal grazing behavior impacts mineral intake.
The registration fee for this program is $130 per operation. Registration ends May 18. To register go to, https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/beef-cattle-mineral-nutrition-program.
Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.
