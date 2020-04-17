NDHSAA Board extends suspensions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to extend the suspension of the spring sports season.

In accordance with the governor’s executive order and closure of K-12 school facilities and federal social distancing guidelines, the suspended Class A basketball tournament and Class B boys basketball tournament as well as winter fine arts contests remain suspended indefinitely as well.

The board will meet again on May 1 with the resumption of winter and spring sports and activities to be considered only if a return to in-person K-12 instruction is imminent.

The board also approved a committee recommendation to move 2020 spring sport state tournament sites to 2021 in the event the spring 2020 season is canceled. Sites in the 2021-27 rotation would be moved to 2022-28 on the seven-year rotation.

Bismarck was also added as a host site for future state volleyball tournaments. The Bismarck Event Center is scheduled to host the event for the first time in November 2021.

