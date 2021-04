The Mandan-based National Sunflower Association has canceled its 2021 Summer Seminar in Duluth, Minnesota, citing “continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The NSA decided to make this decision now to allow time for attendees to make necessary travel and planning adjustments,” the association said.

The organization has begun planning next year’s seminar. It’s scheduled for June 28-30, 2022, at the Canad Inn/Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

