The Morton Mandan Public Library will have its old furniture available for purchase on Wednesday and Thursday, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The sale will take place at the Mandan Eagles, 1400 Collins Ave., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Along with furniture, other miscellaneous items will be available and Friends of the MMPL will host a used book sale.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/libraryevents or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0