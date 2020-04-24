Morton Mandan Public Library continues to engage citizens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Morton Mandan Public Library staff are making sure patrons still have access to library services. Staff are available to answer questions Monday through Friday by calling the library at 701-667-5365.

Those with internet access or a smartphone can join in on programs via Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Books, magazines, streaming movies and many educational resources are available through the links www.mortonmandanlibrary.org. Please call the library if in need of assistance logging in to any of these services. Morton County residents can also apply for a library card online to obtain access.

Programming

Online programming includes activities for every age such as story times, puppet shows and crafts for children; teen events such as chess, book discussions and escape rooms. Adult programs include Facebook groups for book clubs, cooking, and will soon include live interactive events.