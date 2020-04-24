Morton Mandan Public Library continues to engage citizens

Morton Mandan Public Library staff are making sure patrons still have access to library services. Staff are available to answer questions Monday through Friday by calling the library at 701-667-5365.
Those with internet access or a smartphone can join in on programs via Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Books, magazines, streaming movies and many educational resources are available through the links www.mortonmandanlibrary.org. Please call the library if in need of assistance logging in to any of these services. Morton County residents can also apply for a library card online to obtain access.
Programming
Online programming includes activities for every age such as story times, puppet shows and crafts for children; teen events such as chess, book discussions and escape rooms. Adult programs include Facebook groups for book clubs, cooking, and will soon include live interactive events.
To celebrate National Poetry month, the program “Do You Haiku?” will allow residents to submit an original Haiku to mortonmandanbookmobile@cdln.info. All submissions need to include the author’s name, age and phone number. Submissions will be uploaded to the library's Facebook page, Morton Mandan Public Library and MMPL Outreach, for all to be read and enjoyed. At the end of the month, the MMPL Friends of the Library will review submissions and select one youth and adult winner.
Mindful that not everyone has internet access, the library has launched “Coffee & Conversation,” a telephone-call-in chat each Thursday at 2 p.m. Call the library to obtain the phone number for this chat.
The library will offer Literary Trivia Challenge online during the month of May. Look for more information on the library's Facebook page.
Census Mobile
The MMPL Census Mobile, Morti has recently had a facelift to advertise for the Census. All residents are invited to play “I Spy Morti!” Anytime you see Morti out and about, snap a quick picture and upload it to the Morton Mandan Public Library Facebook page, MMPL Outreach Facebook page, or the library’s Instagram @mortonmandanpl and tag where you found Morti.
For those needing an internet boost, the bookmobile will be enabled with public hotspot access. Up to 10 devices can be connected at a time. Hotspot access is available Tuesdays in Flasher from 10 a.m.-noon; Wednesdays in New Salem from 10 a.m.-noon; Thursdays in Hebron from 10 a.m.-noon; and Thursdays in Glen Ullin from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Check for updates to the hotspot schedule on the Facebook page MMPL Outreach. All other bookmobile services are still suspended. Specific instructions to access the hotspot connection will be posted on the bookmobile door. The library urges patrons to follow proper social distancing protocol.
Returning library items
Library items may be returned in the outdoor book drop, renewed over the phone or by accessing your account online at www.cdln.info. Overdue fines will be waived during this closure. Wifi is available 24 hours a day in the library parking lot, no password required. Free books are available outside the library Monday-Friday from 11 am -1 pm.
Please call 701-667-5365 or visit the Morton Mandan Public Library Facebook Page for more information.
