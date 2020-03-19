Morton Mandan Public Library closing Friday until further notice

The Morton Mandan Public Library will be closed to the public beginning Friday until further notice.
Staff will be reachable by phone.
You have free articles remaining.
While the library is closed to the public, the following services will be available:
- Final doorstep library deliveries will be made today.
- Curbside pickup: request items online or via phone and then call when you are here or before you leave home to have the books delivered to your vehicle. Hours for curbside pickup are 9:30 a.m.- 5 6 p.m. today. Any items to return may be placed in the outdoor book drop.
- E-resources: use Libby (Overdrive) to download e-books, audiobooks, streaming videos, access magazines, newspapers, and articles. Library cardholders have 24/7 access via www.mortonmandanlibrary.org.
- Bookdrop: patrons are able to return material in the drop box and a staff member will empty the drop box.
- Modified bookmobile services to Almont and New Salem today. An MMPL staff member will visit the modified Almont and New Salem bookmobile stops. Staff will arrive later than the scheduled time. She will deliver requested items and receive returned materials.
- Fine free: while closed to the public, the library will be waiving all late fines and fees. Checked out materials may also be renewed via phone.
- Passport services: by appointment only.
- WiFi: available in the parking lot.
- Census assistance: by appointment only.
- The library will offer programming online at the regularly scheduled times through social media. Check the library's website or Facebook for programming details.
For more information, call the library at (701) 667-5365.