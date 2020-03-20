Morton Mandan Public Library closes

The Morton Mandan Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice.
Staff will be working from home and reachable by phone during normal operating hours from 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
While the library is closed to the public, the following services will be available:
- E-resources: use Libby (Overdrive) to download e-books, audiobooks, streaming videos, access magazines, newspapers, and articles. Library cardholders have 24/7 access via www.mortonmandanlibrary.org. Library staff will be available by phone to walk patrons through using e-resources.
- Bookdrop: patrons are able to return material in the drop box and a staff member will be emptying the drop box daily.
- Fine free: while closed to the public, the library will waive all late fines and fees. Checked out materials may also be renewed via phone.
- WiFi: available in the parking lot.
- Census assistance: by phone only.
- Library programming will be available at the regularly scheduled times through social media.
Story time and tiny tot tales is held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., baby story time is held Thursdays at 10 a.m. Library director Jackie Hawes said to check the library's website or Facebook page for programming details.
For more information, call the library at 701-667-5365.