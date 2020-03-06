Morton Mandan Bookmobile leading Mandan area census efforts; Cloverdale Foods providing translator

The Morton Mandan Public Library Bookmobile has brought books to thousands of city and county residents. Come the 2020 Census, the program also will play a crucial role in plans to get people counted, particularly in the area's underserved communities.
“We have 30-some odd stops every month throughout Mandan and Morton County,” said Jackie Hawes, director of the Morton Mandan Public Library. “And so basically we would just have tablets there for people to come on board and be able to actually complete the census that way.”
The bookmobile is part of efforts to get local residents to take part in the census. Measures also include Native American enumerators, a translator at a major employer and a competition for pizza.
Residents will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 census around March 12. People also will be able to fill out an online form for the census for the first time in history. Enumerators hired by the North Dakota area census office will go door to door to follow up with people who do not submit an online or paper form.
Some city and county officials are members of the Mandan Morton Complete Count Committee, which is working to increase census participation. The committee is focused on increasing responses from demographics that federal census experts said were undercounted in North Dakota during the 2010 census -- particularly Native Americans, immigrants and refugees, Mandan Principal Planner John Van Dyke said.
The committee last month contacted Cloverdale Foods and Walmart, both large employers of immigrants and refugees in Mandan. Cloverdale Foods agreed to provide a translator when a bookmobile visits the company to help immigrants and refugees complete the census online form, he said. Walmart did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are really just trying to make it easier, bringing the census to them to help them complete the census,” Van Dyke said. “Obviously access to a computer is a big thing. The library is opening up its doors to assist with census efforts so we will still have computers available.”
Mandan City Commissioner and North Dakota Department of Indian Affairs Executive Director Scott Davis is part of a locally based urban tribal committee ensuring Native Americans are counted in the survey. He said the group plans to ensure that tribal members are being hired as census takers in the Mandan area.
“I think it’s human nature that, if someone is going to come knocking on your door with a tablet, if you will, and going to ask you questions about your home, who lives here and so forth, it’s a trust issue,” Davis said. “Our approach is if you have a tribal member knocking on your door, it’s going to be a more trustable communication with that person.”
Davis is also the chairman of the tribal committee of the North Dakota Complete Count Task Force. He said the subcommittee has produced an advertisement directed at getting Native Americans involved in the census. It will be rolling out on TV stations soon. Davis said the commercial was funded from a portion of $1 million the Legislature appropriated to the Complete Count Task Force.
Mandan also plans to participate in the North Dakota League of Cities’ “Census Craziness Tournament,” which will take place from March 12 to May 9. The tournament will feature 16 of North Dakota's largest cities in a bracket contest to see which has the highest census self-response rate.
The two highest-scoring cities will win a pizza party at a city meeting and will be honored at the North Dakota League of Cities’ annual conference in September.
Mandan and Morton County’s population in the census count will help determine how much in annual federal funding will be allocated to schools, hospitals, roads and other programs. That’s why it is important for city staff to be a “resounding gong” in efforts to get people to participate, Van Dyke said.
“Ideally, at the end of this, everybody will just complete it, just to get to not be bothered by it,” he said.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.