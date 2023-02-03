Twenty-six students from six Morton County schools competed in the 2023 Morton County Spelling Bee. The two students who will advance to the State Bee are champion Jared Christen, a eighth-grader, and Regan Lagasse, a seventh-grader, both from Mandan.

The Spelling Bee consists of a written qualifying round followed by an oral round made up of the top placers from the written round. The top spellers in the written round from each grade level for Morton County were fifth-grader Isla Staiger from Hebron; sixth-grader Matthew Christen from Mandan; seventh-grader Regan Lagasse from Mandan; and eighth-grader Jared Christen from Mandan. Ten spellers qualified for the championship round based on their written scores. They were Triton Sneff and Madalyn Bohl of Flasher; Ava Staiger, Hebron; Sophia Voight, Sweet Briar; Shelby Bendish, Little Heart; and Regan Lagasse, Jared Christen, Matthew Christen and Alec Martel, all of Mandan.