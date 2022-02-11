Morton County Spelling Bee results

Twenty students from four Morton County schools competed in the Morton County Spelling Bee. The two students who will advance to the State Bee are champion Ava Steiger, a sixth-grader, and Jaxon Rolle, an eighth-grader, both from Hebron.

Jacob Reyles, a sixth-grader from Hebron, finished third; Carrie LaDuke, a seventh-grader from Flasher and Abree Diaz, a seventh-grader from Hebron, tied for fourth.

Top scores on the written portion of the contest went to:

Sixth grade – Ava Steiger.

Seventh grade - Abree Diaz.

Eighth grade – Jaxon Rolle.

