Morton County Sheriff's Office moving along with acquiring body cameras

Plans ahead

Kirchmeier said the cameras are "another good tool for the officers to use." He has previously said the cameras would have been handy for officers policing protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline in southern Morton County in 2016 and 2017.

The sheriff's office has 36 sworn officers, but not all would receive cameras right away. Patrol deputies have in-car cameras, though Kirchmeier said the goal would be to eventually outfit them with body cameras, too. The camera could be worn on the shoulder or midchest of the uniform, depending on the mount.

Kirchmeier's office will adopt a policy for camera use and public records, "for when it's used and for medical, when you can turn it off, turn it on, what's released, what type of video is released, what isn't, that type of thing," he said. That policy will come before the cameras are implemented, he said.

The 2015 Legislature passed a law making "an image taken by a law enforcement officer or a firefighter with a body camera or similar device and which is taken in a private place" an exempt record. State law allows an exempt record "may be open in the discretion of the public entity."