Morton County residents asked to complete mitigation survey

Residents of Morton County are asked to participate in a survey for the Morton County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. The mitigation plan is updated every five years and is necessary to apply for grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survey results will be used to identify gaps in capabilities and develop mitigation projects for the plan. The survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Morton-County-Mitigation-Survey. The survey is also available on the Morton County and the city of Mandan websites.

For more information, please contact Morton County Emergency Manager Tom Doering at 701-667-3307, or Planner Daniel Schwartz with Nexus Planning & Consulting at 701-989-7970.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0