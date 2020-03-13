Morton County residents asked to complete mitigation survey

Residents of Morton County are asked to participate in a survey for the Morton County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. The mitigation plan is updated every five years and is necessary to apply for grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
You have free articles remaining.
Survey results will be used to identify gaps in capabilities and develop mitigation projects for the plan. The survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Morton-County-Mitigation-Survey. The survey is also available on the Morton County and the city of Mandan websites.
For more information, please contact Morton County Emergency Manager Tom Doering at 701-667-3307, or Planner Daniel Schwartz with Nexus Planning & Consulting at 701-989-7970.