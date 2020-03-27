Morton County offers virtual option for public meetings attendance and participation

Morton County is offering a virtual option for public attendance and participation at county commission and other board meetings.

The goal is to minimize public gatherings and help mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus.

For instructions on how to participate in future meetings, click on the Virtual Meetings icon on the county home page under “Quick Links,” at https://www.mortonnd.org/.

Morton County Commission meetings also are recorded and played at various dates and times on Government Access, cable channel 2 in the Bismarck-Mandan area. All past meetings are available online at any time on www.freetv.org.

