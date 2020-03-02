Morton County mitigation projects to be scored and ranked

A meeting of the Morton County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Steering Committee will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. CST Thursday, March 5, at the Mandan Rural Fire Station at 3014 34th St. NW in Mandan.

The agenda for the meeting includes an update of mitigation survey and review of mitigation projects created from the risk assessment completed for Morton County and incorporated jurisdictions. The mitigation projects will be scored and ranked based on a scoring standard provided by FEMA and prioritized by the committee. The meeting is open to the public.