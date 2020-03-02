Morton County mitigation projects to be scored and ranked

Morton County mitigation projects to be scored and ranked

{{featured_button_text}}

A meeting of the Morton County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update Steering Committee will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. CST Thursday, March 5, at the Mandan Rural Fire Station at 3014 34th St. NW in Mandan.

The agenda for the meeting includes an update of mitigation survey and review of mitigation projects created from the risk assessment completed for Morton County and incorporated jurisdictions. The mitigation projects will be scored and ranked based on a scoring standard provided by FEMA and prioritized by the committee. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information, please contact Morton County Emergency Manager Tom Doering at 701-667-3307, or Daniel Schwartz at Nexus Planning & Consulting at 701-989-7970.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News