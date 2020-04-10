Morton County meetings move online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Morton County is offering a virtual option through GoToMeeting for public attendance and participation at county commission and other board meetings.

The goal is to follow federal advice to minimize large public gatherings.

To join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty. People also can dial in at 1 (669) 224-3412 with an access code. The access code will be different for each meeting.

To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/370200173.

More information can be found by clicking on "virtual meetings" under "quick links" on the county website, at: https://www.mortonnd.org/.

