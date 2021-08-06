Morton County Commission approves 2022 preliminary budget, flagpole policy

Morton County residents could see an increase in property taxes next year.

The county commission this week unanimously approved its preliminary 2022 budget with a $643,000 property tax increase.

The total preliminary budget is about $27.8 million, with a general fund budget of about $11.3 million. The general fund is supported largely by property taxes.

The 2021 budget is about $25.1 million, with a general fund budget of about $11.6 million.

If the 2022 budget receives final approval, residents in both Mandan and within the county will see $9.13 in new taxes for every $100,000 in property value.

The commission will hold a public hearing before voting on final approval in September.

Flag policy

The commission also unanimously approved a new policy that limits the types of flags that can be flown on county-owned flagpoles, specifically prohibiting special interest or political flags.

Commissioner Andy Zachmeier introduced the policy in June to head off potential issues that could arise by allowing certain flags to be flown.