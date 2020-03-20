Montana-Dakota Utilities takes coronavirus-related steps

Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities is taking several steps related to the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on customers.

Customers will not be disconnected for nonpayment of natural gas or electric bills. MDU will work with customers on payment plan options. The utility also is seeking regulatory approval to waive late fees.

MDU also said it is taking certain measures to help protect employees and guard against the spread of COVID-19, the disease that results from the virus, in customer homes and facilities. That includes social distancing, which is recommended by federal health officials.

“These temporary practices may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service,” MDU said.

MDU serves about 143,000 electric customers and 275,000 natural gas customers in 262 communities in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

