Messiah Lutheran Church, 1020 Boundary Road, will dedicate the eight stained glass windows completed by members of the church on Sunday, June 13 at 3 p.m.

Pastor Arie Bertsch, president of the North Dakota Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, will be the guest speaker.

The community is invited to attend.

For more information, go to the church's Facebook page, call Messiah Lutheran, 701-663-8545 or access the church's website, messiahmandan.org.

