Meetings and Events - Sept. 4

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286.
Friday, Sept. 4
Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Wild West Rodeo, all day, Dacotah Centennial Park.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Mandan Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Wild West Rodeo, all day, Dacotah Centennial Park.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, Sept. 7
Almont Labor Day Parade, 10-11 a.m., Almont.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 to 11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
New Salem Park Board meeting, 7-8 p.m., City Hall.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.
City of Flasher Commission meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hebron Park Board meeting, 7-8 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board meeting, 8-9 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Community Beautification Committee at Mandan City Hall Veterans Conference Room, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District meeting, 2-3 p.m., Veterans Conference Room, City Hall.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Morton County Commission meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Friday, Sept. 11
Mandan High School Homecoming, all day, Mandan Public Schools.
Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Hebron Fall Festival, all day.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Hebron Fall Festival, all day.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, Sept. 14
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Park Board meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
New Salem City Council meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., City Auditorium.
Hebron City Council meeting, 7-8 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Mandan City Commission meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, Mandan City Hall.
Mandan City Commission Budget Public Hearing, 6-7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Morton County Road Commission meeting, 9-10 a.m., City Hall.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.
Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.
Fairy tale science challenge, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!