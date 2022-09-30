Meetings and Events - Sept. 30

Friday, Sept. 30

Octoberfest racing, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

LIVE Music: Groove Inc., 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.

Saturday, Oct. 1

IronMan Scramble at Prairie West Golf Course.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Octoberfest racing, 6 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

LIVE Music: Groove Inc., 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.

Sunday, Oct. 2

National 4-H Week today through Saturday. Info: 701-667-3342.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

St. Anthony Church Fall Dinner, Fair and Raffle, 11 a.m. Mass with dinner until 2:30 p.m., church basement. Adults $12.00, children 3-12 $5.00, children under 3 free.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Oct. 3

Registration available for Men’s Basketball League. Info: www.mandanparks.com.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Immunizations, 12:30-7 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Flu clinic by appointment only, 12:30-7 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 or preregister at www.custerhealth.com.

Mandan Marlin’s Swim Club Free Week, 6-7:30 p.m. today through Thursday, Mandan Aquatic Center. Info: Mandan Marlins Facebook page.

Better Life Lodge No. 147, 6:30 p.m., Bohemian Hall south of Mandan.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Mandan Marlin’s Swim Club Free Week, 6-7:30 p.m. today through Thursday, Mandan Aquatic Center. Info: Mandan Marlins Facebook page.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Mandan Marlin’s Swim Club Free Week, 6-7:30 p.m. today through Thursday, Mandan Aquatic Center. Info: Mandan Marlins Facebook page.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Flu clinic, 9:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center, 707 Main St. Preregister at www.custerhealth.com.

Flu clinic, 12:30-2 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center, 110 S Main St. Preregister at www.custerhealth.com.

Mandan Marlin’s Swim Club Free Week, 6-7:30 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center. Info: Mandan Marlins Facebook page.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.