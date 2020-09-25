Meetings and Events - Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 26

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan.

IronMan Scramble, noon-6 p.m., Prairie West Golf Course.

OktoberFest un Mandan Beer Tasting, 3-6 p.m., Harvest Event Center.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Sept. 28

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.

Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Mandan Dacotah Lions Club, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, Oct. 2

Dacotah Speedway Oktoberfest. 7-9 p.m.,Dacotah Centennial Park.