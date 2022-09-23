Meetings and Events - Sept. 23

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
Friday, Sept. 23
Free Fall Landfill, 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today and Saturday, Mandan Landfill, 3 miles west of Mandan on Business Loop Interstate 94, then south on County Road 82 a half-mile and west 1 mile. Info: https://bit.ly/3UfS8KY or call Public Works at 701-667-3240.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, Sept. 26
Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Registration available for Fall Session 2 Swim Lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.
Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water System office, 2816 37th Street NW, Mandan.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
