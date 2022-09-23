Meetings and Events - Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 23

Free Fall Landfill, 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today and Saturday, Mandan Landfill, 3 miles west of Mandan on Business Loop Interstate 94, then south on County Road 82 a half-mile and west 1 mile. Info: https://bit.ly/3UfS8KY or call Public Works at 701-667-3240.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Free Fall Landfill, 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. today and Saturday, Mandan Landfill.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Sept. 26

Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Registration available for Fall Session 2 Swim Lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water System office, 2816 37th Street NW, Mandan.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.