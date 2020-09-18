Meetings and Events - Sept. 18

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Fall Colors Hike, all day, Fort Lincoln State Park.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Sept. 21

Free Fall Landfill week. For more information, visit cityofmandan.com/landfillweek.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Free Fall Landfill week. For more information, visit cityofmandan.com/landfillweek.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Morton County Park Board, 4-5 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Gilbert S. Furness American Legion Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Free Fall Landfill week. For more information, visit cityofmandan.com/landfillweek.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Absentee ballots available, all day, County Auditor's office.

Free Fall Landfill week. For more information, visit cityofmandan.com/landfillweek.

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Fairy tale science challenge, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Historical Society, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, Sept. 25

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Sept. 28

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.

Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Mandan Dacotah Lions Club, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.