Meetings and Events - Sept. 17

Friday, Sept. 17

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids

Saturday, Sept. 18

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Heritage Park, 301 W. Main St.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Fall Colors Hike, today through Sept. 26, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3jAIFOc

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Sept. 20

Free Fall Landfill Week, today through Friday.

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m. city auditorium.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Mandan Parking Authority, 7:45 a.m., Mandan City Hall.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-662-3591 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

