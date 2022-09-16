Meetings and Events - Sept. 16

Friday, Sept. 16

Art on a Box submissions due by 4:30 p.m. today. Info: cityofmandan.com/artonabox.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Sept. 19

Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.

Free Fall Landfill, today through Sept. 24, Mandan Landfill.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call 701-622-3591 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Mandan Lions Club, 6 p.m., Midway Lanes, Mandan.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st St NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Downtown Tour and Social, 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Register by Sept. 20 at cityofmandan.com/register or call 701-667-3478.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.