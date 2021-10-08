Meetings and Events - Oct. 8

Friday, Oct. 8

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids.

Haunted Fort, 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info/tickets: www.hauntedfort.com.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Heritage Park.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Haunted Walk, today through Oct. 24, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3jAIFOc

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Pius V Catholic Church Fall Festival, 10 a.m. Mass followed by dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 202 Third St N, New Salem. $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4-12 and $1 for under 4.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Oct. 11

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Custer Health COVID/Flu Shot Clinic, 3:30-6:30 p.m., 1100 32nd Ave. SE, Mandan. Info/preregister: www.custerhealth.com or call 701-667-3370.

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin City, 7:30 p.m., city hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Fire Prevention Open House, 5:30 p.m., Mandan Fire Station No. 1.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.

City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., Mandan City Hall.

Footcare, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Footcare, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Ag Marketing Outlook webinar, 1 p.m. Info: 701-667-3342.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

