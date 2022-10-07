Meetings and Events - Oct. 7

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
Friday, Oct. 7
National 4-H Week today and Saturday. Info: 701-667-3342.
Spookless Night, 7 p.m., Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Children’s Hour at the Depot, 10 a.m., Signature Events at Mandan Depot.
Haunted Fort opens, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, Oct. 10
Mandan Growth Fund Committee, 12 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Flu clinic by appointment only, 12:30-7 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 or preregister at www.custerhealth.com.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Mandan Fire Department fire prevention open house, 6:30-9 p.m., Mandan Fire Station No. 1, 110 Collins Ave.
Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m. Morton County Fairgrounds, New Salem.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., Mandan City Hall.
Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.