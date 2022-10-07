Meetings and Events - Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7

National 4-H Week today and Saturday. Info: 701-667-3342.

Spookless Night, 7 p.m., Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Children’s Hour at the Depot, 10 a.m., Signature Events at Mandan Depot.

Haunted Fort opens, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Oct. 10

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, 12 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Flu clinic by appointment only, 12:30-7 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 or preregister at www.custerhealth.com.

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Fire Department fire prevention open house, 6:30-9 p.m., Mandan Fire Station No. 1, 110 Collins Ave.

Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m. Morton County Fairgrounds, New Salem.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., Mandan City Hall.

Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.