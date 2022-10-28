Meetings and Events - Oct. 28

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
Friday, Oct. 28
- Severe Winter Weather Awareness week ends today.
- Master Gardener Potluck, 12-1 p.m., Burleigh County Extension office. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Haunted Fort, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: www.hauntedfort.com.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Howl O Ween Micro-chip event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Kramer Subaru.
- Mandan Moose Lodge 1st Annual Trunk or Treat, 2-5 p.m., Mandan Moose Lodge.
- Darkness Unleashed, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
- Public skating, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, Oct. 31
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
- Immunizations, 12:30-4 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Flu clinic by appointment only, 12:30-4 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 or preregister at www.custerhealth.com.
- Law Enforcement Center Trunk or Treat, 4-6:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Law Enforcement Center.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
- Mandan City Commission, 4 p.m., city hall.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Simple play-based activities and resources for kids, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Morton Mandan Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
- Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
