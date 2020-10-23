Meetings and Events - Oct. 23

Public skating, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.

Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m., library.

Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.

Mandan Dacotah Lions Club, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:45 p.m., New Salem downtown.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.

Lego Club, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., virtual. Info: www.mortonnd.org/wrd.

Bookmobile, 4-4:30 p.m., Custer Elementary after-school program.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monthly take and make kits, pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Nov. 2

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.

Book Hop, 7 p.m., after hours in-person library program.

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown.

Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 12:30-2:30 p.m., St. Anthony School; 4-5 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary MAC.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Happy Houseplants, 4 p.m., register with the library to receive a Zoom invitation. Session will be recorded and link posted to Facebook page.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall. Online: https://zoom.us/j/92186378895?pwd=NTEzV0lJc2o1UDRoMVMzQnk0YTBxUT09, Meeting ID: 921 8637 8895, Passcode: 330511.

Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dark Side of the Brew, Hebron.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.