Meetings and Events - Oct. 22

Friday, Oct. 22 Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids. Haunted Fort, 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info/tickets: www.hauntedfort.com. Saturday, Oct. 23 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Brave the Shave “Go Bald, Go Bowl, Go Gold for Kids,” 1-5 p.m., Midway Lanes. Haunted Fort, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info/tickets: www.hauntedfort.com. Sunday, Oct. 24 Haunted Walk at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3jAIFOc Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Halloween Kids Bash, 1-5 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Public Skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, Oct. 25 Morton Mandan Public Library Haunted Library and Spooky Bookmobile. Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall. Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Tuesday, Oct. 26 Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, Oct. 27 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, Mandan. Thursday, Oct. 28 Bismarck Mandan Soul Shop, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., HIT Inc., 2640 Sunset Drive, Mandan. $25. Info: 701-238-7739. Roosevelt's Schoolwide Family Literacy Night, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Roosevelt gym and classrooms. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.