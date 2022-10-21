 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Meetings and Events - Oct. 21

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.

Friday, Oct. 21

Public skating, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Haunted Fort, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: www.hauntedfort.com.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Haunted Fort, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Halloween Kids Bash, 1 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30-5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Oct. 24

Severe Winter Weather Awareness week, today through Oct. 28.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Immunizations, 12:30-4 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Flu clinic by appointment only, 12:30-4 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 or preregister at www.custerhealth.com.

Mandan Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Architectural Review Commission, 1 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. 

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.

Oct. 26: Parent Café, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday. 

