Meetings and Events - Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 21
Public skating, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Haunted Fort, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: www.hauntedfort.com.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Haunted Fort, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Halloween Kids Bash, 1 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Public skating, 3:30-5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, Oct. 24
Severe Winter Weather Awareness week, today through Oct. 28.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Immunizations, 12:30-4 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Flu clinic by appointment only, 12:30-4 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 or preregister at www.custerhealth.com.
Mandan Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Architectural Review Commission, 1 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.
Oct. 26: Parent Café, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
