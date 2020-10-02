Meetings and Events - Oct. 2

Monthly take and make kits, pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Dacotah Speedway Oktoberfest. 7-9 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Roughrider Rumble Demolition Derby, all day, Dacotah Speedway.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan.

Sunday, Oct. 4

4-H Week today through Saturday.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Oct. 5

Registration available for Men’s Basketball League, all day, to register visit www.mandanparks.com.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Book hop, 7 p.m., in-person program. Contact library for more info.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Mandan High School Class of 1963 reunion breakfast, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms, 1120 E. Main St., Mandan. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876.

Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Mandan American Legion Post No. 40 meeting, 7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., city hall.

Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 to schedule an appointment.

Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 to schedule an appointment.

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, Oct. 9

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Heritage Park, 300 block on West Main Street, Mandan.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Oct. 12

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Library book club, 6:30 p.m., in-person program. Contact library for more info.