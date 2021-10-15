Meetings and Events - Oct. 15

Friday, Oct. 15 Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids. Mandan Renaissance Zone Committee, noon, Mandan City Hall or Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88085221838 Meeting ID: 880 8522 1838 Dial +1 312 626 6799. Haunted Fort, 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info/tickets: www.hauntedfort.com. Mandan High School Theater presents: Leaving Iowa, 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 905 Eighth Ave. NW. Saturday, Oct. 16 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Mandan Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Heritage Park. Pop-Up Business Saturday, 10 a.m., Signature Events. Mandan Zombie Crawl, 4 p.m., Vicky's Sports Bar. Info: https://bit.ly/3oKzxJG. Thriller Dance Mob, 7 p.m., Vicky's Sports Bar. Info: https://bit.ly/3oKzxJG. Haunted Fort, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info/tickets: www.hauntedfort.com. Mandan High School Theater presents: Leaving Iowa, 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 905 Eighth Ave. NW. 'Fright Night' feat. Pop ROCKS!, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Sunday, Oct. 17 Haunted Walk, today through Oct. 24, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3jAIFOc Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Mandan High School Theater presents: Leaving Iowa, 2:30 p.m., 905 Eighth Ave. NW. Public Skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship, 7 p.m., Kist Livestock, Mandan. Info: Karen, 701-391-4271 or Ron, 701-989-1245. Monday, Oct. 18 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. Tuesday, Oct. 19 Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call 701-622-3591 to schedule an appointment. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall. Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fair Grounds, New Salem. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, Oct. 20 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Custer Health COVID/Flu Shot Clinic, 7-9 a.m. CT, Hebron School, 400 Church Ave. Info/pre-register: www.custerhealth.com. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department. Custer Health COVID/Flu Shot Clinic, 9:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Info/pre-register: www.custerhealth.com. Custer Health COVID/Flu Shot Clinic, 12-2 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Info/pre-register: www.custerhealth.com. Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:20 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st St NW, Mandan. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Custer Health COVID/Flu Shot Clinic, 2:30-4 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin School, 6508 ND-49. Info/pre-register: www.custerhealth.com. Thursday, Oct. 21 Public Skating, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.